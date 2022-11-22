Fairview Microwave Launches Series of Step Attenuators with Pinpoint Accuracy

New Line of Step Attenuators Offers Wide Variety of Attenuation Ranges

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has deepened its portfolio of step attenuators for instrumentation, precision measurements, prototyping and characterization production system and other applications requiring precise control of signal levels.

Fairview Microwave's new step attenuators feature attenuation accuracy of +/- 5 dB, making them ideal for high-reliability applications demanding accurate adjustment of attenuation values.

Additional superior performance characteristics for the step attenuators include 1 dB maximum insertion loss and a maximum VSWR of 1.4:1.

These high-reliability step attenuators offer wide coverage and high power with an operating frequency range up to 18 GHz and a 2-watt power rating.

Fairview's new line of step attenuators provides SMA and N-type connectorized designs and attenuation step sides ranging from 1 dB to 99 dB depending on the model.

"Fairview Microwave's expansion of step attenuators guarantees our customers achieve reliable performance for their extreme precision applications," said Steven Pong, Senior Product Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new step attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components, including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with a broad inventory available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

