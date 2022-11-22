Assessment Services Market – Rapid increase in younger labor force size

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Assessment Services Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Assessment Services industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Assessment Services market along with crucial statistical data about the Assessment Services market. The research study provides historical data from 2020 to 2021 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2022. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

assessment services market size reached USD 12.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of competitive examinations and certifications and rising need for skill assessment for increasing employability are some key factors driving global assessment services market revenue growth.

Rising necessity among competition-conducting bodies associated with tests such as TOEFL and PAPI 3 to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among various sectors to opt for online computer-based tests are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Focus on professional development through assessment services helps employees to develop their skills and improve performance. These services are used as part of training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees and impart new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

Increasing younger labor force is a key factor propelling market growth. Corporates and governments emphasize on screening for a candidate to be put through evaluation tests to suit organizational requirements. According to data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the youth labor force expands considerably between April and July each year. Large numbers of high school and college students usually seek summer jobs during this period, and several graduates step into the labor market to search for or commence permanent occupations. In the summer of 2020, the youth labor force increased by 19.8% – equivalent to 3.6 million individuals – to an overall 21.5 million labor force in July compared to 18.8 million in 2019

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Korn Ferry, Pearson Education Inc., Aon Plc, TeamLease, Development Dimensions International, Inc., Mercer LLC, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, service type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

