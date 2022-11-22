Top-rated military nonprofit Homes For Our Troops joins Giving Tuesday movement

/EIN News/ -- TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is taking part in the 24-hour global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, on Nov. 29, 2022. The organization is hoping to raise $1 million to go toward its mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Money raised on Giving Tuesday will aid in funding 26 of the specially adapted custom homes we plan to build next year. Giving Tuesday donations will assist with the increased costs of lumber and other building materials due to inflation, and the expenses for the following life-changing adaptations: automatic door openers, wider doors throughout the home, safe rooms, and backup generators.

We are excited to announce that we have a special challenge match! The Andresen Family Foundation will match $500,000 once we get halfway to our $1 million goal.

By joining us on Giving Tuesday, you can help make a big impact, here’s what you can do:

Donate online, by phone 508-823-3300, or mail at 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. If mailing in a donation, please indicate you are supporting Giving Tuesday with your gift.

Donate through Facebook or start a Facebook fundraiser (find out how to start one here).

Since 2004, Homes For Our Troops has built more than 345 specially adapted custom homes nationwide with nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent going directly to our program. Each of HFOT’s homes has over 40 major special adaptations that meet or exceed ADA compliancy standards, providing full accessibility for the Veteran. Regaining their independence in an HFOT home, our Veterans are free to focus on their recovery and achieving their goals.

Learn more about the HFOT mission and how to get involved at www.hfotusa.org.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

Teresa Verity Homes For Our Troops 508-967-9057 tverity@hfotusa.org