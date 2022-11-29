mxHERO and CloudGuide (The Netherlands) | Announce Partnership
mxHERO announces a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based CloudGuideSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, San Francisco-based mxHERO, Incorporated announced a strategic partnership with Netherlands-based CloudGuide to facilitate access to mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud technology for European customers. Under the partnership, CloudGuide will be a go-to-market reseller for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform. It will provide current and emerging customers with mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud technology to support their automated capture of at-rest and in-flight (inbound/outbound) emails and attachments.
CloudGuide provides customers with strategic consulting, cloud-first SaaS technology, project delivery, IT management services, and security solutions. “Customers continue to adopt cloud-based digital content management platforms. Our partnership with mxHERO allows us to intelligently and securely extend the advantages of platforms like the Box Content Cloud to the ubiquity of our client email systems. When it comes to email, our customers face a series of challenges, including:
• Email security
• Regulatory compliance
• Governance and Retention Policy Administration
• Attainment of cost-takeout aims via appliance deprecation (e.g., Exchange)
• ESG-aligned goals as it pertains to sustainability and CO2 processing overhead
• Extending their preferred cloud content management platform features to be inclusive of email
Through this new partnership with mxHERO, we will help our customers solve these important challenges by expanding the advantages of their content cloud investments to the ubiquitous nature of enterprise email. Given today’s risk surface around email-based content, this is a win for our customers.” said Hugo Ten Dam, Founder of CloudGuide.
mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform allows customers in both the public sector and private enterprises to improve their digital content management capabilities. With mxHERO, clients can centrally determine how their organization should be able to manage digital content within enterprise or agency email systems to achieve positive outcomes, including offensive in nature digital hygiene for at-rest digital content capture, inbound workflow automation for digital content flowing into organizations via email systems, and outbound protections for digital assets being shared by users via agency email systems.
Email is the most ubiquitous IT application in the world, it is also a prime mechanism for shadow content warehousing, PII and IP exposure, misalignment to enterprise or agency governance, compliance, and retention policies, and it is the #1 vector of attack by ill-intended actors who aim to breach systems with the hope of capturing or locking down sensitive digital content. Through a centralized cloud-enabled platform, mxHERO allows CIO, CISO and organizational leaders the ability to ‘set rules’ by which email-based content in-flight and email-based content at rest are to be captured or managed.
“Our Mail2Cloud platform allows organization-wide management of this very risky albeit ubiquitous technology we call ‘email’ so that end-users can focus on their jobs instead of worrying about whether their use of email will create non-compliance or security risk for their respective firms. At mxHERO, we believe it is time for a more intelligent, more sustainable, collaborative, and more secure future of work regarding how email is used. We are super excited to partner with Hugo and his team at CloudGuide (NL) as we extend customer access to mxHERO’s technology in the Netherlands and beyond!” said mxHERO’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Donald R. Hammons.
As of this announcement, mxHERO is available in the Netherlands via the CloudGuide alliance.
About CloudGuide
CloudGuide is a Netherlands-based digital transformation consultancy company providing customers with digital transformation strategies, professional services, and platform technology implementations for leading cloud-enabled upper-right quadrant technologies, including Okta, Asana, and Box’s Content Cloud. CloudGuide combines the world’s best SaaS platforms with consulting services to ensure rapid time to value for customers. To find out more, visit: www.cloudguide.nl
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019, 2020, and 2021) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service or digital bridge that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and/or email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic (or from at-rest systems), from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge also provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, and automation of governance and retention policies.
By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content (whether at rest or in-flight), the security threat surface for customers pursuant to email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. mxHERO’s sustainability program allows for CO2 carbon offset credits via the elimination of CO2 processing overhead for inflight email payloads. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. The system integrates natively with leading upper quadrant cloud platforms, including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here