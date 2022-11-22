Submit Release
Black Friday 65 Inch Smart TV Deals (2022): Best Early Hisense, Vizio, Philips & More Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse

65 Inch TV Black Friday 2022 Deals

The top early Black Friday 65-inch TV deals for 2022, including TCL, onn, Sony, Samsung, LG & more deals

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s a guide to the best early 65 inch smart and 4K TV deals for Black Friday, featuring sales on LG, Hisense, Samsung, Philips, Sony, Vizio, TCL, onn and more smart TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best 65 Inch TV Deals:

Save up to 56% on a wide range of 65-inch smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Save up to 47% on top-rated 65-inch OLED TVs (Walmart.com)
Save up to $2,100 on 65-inch 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony & more (Walmart.com)

Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retail Fuse recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when shopping online this Black Friday. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Retail Fuse when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
