Black Friday 55 & 50 Inch TV Deals 2022: Best Early Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, TCL & More Deals Reported by Deal Tomato

55 50 Inch TV Black Friday 2022 Deals

Black Friday researchers have highlighted the best early 50 & 55-inch smart & 4K TV deals for Black Friday 2022

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 researchers have compared the latest early 55 & 50 inch TV deals for Black Friday, together with offers on OLED TVs, Roku smart TVs, 4K UHD TVs & more. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links below.

Best 55 Inch TV Deals:

Save up to 47% on a wide range of 55 inch smart & 4K TVs (Walmart.com)
Save up to 39% on Samsung 55 inch OLED, QLED & 4K UHD TVs (Walmart.com)
Save up to $900 on Sony 55 inch 4K UHD LED & HDR OLED TVs (Walmart.com)

