Cloud Based Contact Center Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 40.59 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 25.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cloud Based Contact Center Market ” By Deployment Model (Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud), By Application (Call Routing and Queuing, Data Integration and Recording, Chat Quality and Monitoring, Real-Time Decision Making and Workforce Optimization), By Vertical (Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 40.59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Overview

The Cloud-Based Contact Center includes applications, a suite of tools, and cloud-hosted services such as sophisticated call routing, multiple communication channels, agent management, and analytics. It provides and enables businesses to use data stored in the cloud. It is critical in helping businesses adapt to a systematic approach and improve performance.

The market is expanding as a result of factors such as SMEs' increasing demand for cloud-based contact centres to help them run their businesses more effectively and the emergence of the need for cloud compliance. Additional benefits include improved scalability, decreased installation time and cost, and increased flexibility, all of which support market expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, 8×8, Inc., Genesys, Five9, Newvoicemedia, Oracle, 3clogic, Aspect Software, Nice Ltd., Connect First.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market On the basis of Deployment Model, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

Cloud Based Contact Center Market, By Deployment Model Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud

Cloud Based Contact Center Market, By Application Call Routing and Queuing Data Integration and Recording Chat Quality and Monitoring Real-Time Decision Making Workforce Optimization

Cloud Based Contact Center Market, By Vertical Government and Public Sector Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Others

Cloud Based Contact Center Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



