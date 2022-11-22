Black Friday Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Deals 2022: Early Michael’s, Walmart, & Balsam Hill Sales Listed by Spending Lab
Save on a wide selection of pre-lit Christmas tree deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, with artificial, decorated, & more Christmas tree discountsBOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday 2022 researchers have identified all the top early pre-lit Christmas tree deals for Black Friday, together with sales on 4ft, 6ft, 7ft, 8ft, 9ft, 10ft, 12ft, 14ft and more Christmas trees. Check out the best deals by clicking the links below.
Best Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Deals:
Save up to 70% on pre-lit Christmas trees (flocked, decorated & more) (Walmart.com)
Save up to 44% on Balsam Hill pre-lit & decorated Christmas trees (6ft, 7ft, 8ft, 9ft & more) (BalsamHill.com)
Save up to 46% on Michael’s 4ft, 6ft, 10ft & more pre-lit Christmas trees (Michaels.com)
