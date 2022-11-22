Submit Release
Roomba Black Friday Deals (2022): Best Early 600 Series, S9, j7, i7, i3, i1 & More Sales Identified by Consumer Articles

Roomba Black Friday 2022 Deals

Save on a range of Roomba deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring the latest s9+, j7+, i7+, i3+, i1+, e6 & more iRobot vacuum sales

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s a round-up of all the best early iRobot Roomba vacuum deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the latest discounts on robot vacuums, bundles and accessories. Find the latest deals in the list below.

Best Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals:

Save up to 46% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuums (Walmart.com)
Save up to 45% on Roomba i1 & i1+ Wi-Fi connected, self-emptying vacuums (Walmart.com)
Save up to 40% on iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners (iRobot.com)

