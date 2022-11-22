Submit Release
LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

David Roberts, President, will present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled at 3:10 PM ET.

He is also scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:15 PM ET.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com 


