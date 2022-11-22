Veterinary Pain Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.44 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 9.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

One of the key factors affecting the market expansion is the high number of veterinarians as well as the rising income levels of veterinarians in developed markets, and rising adoption of animal pet insurance and other factors.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Veterinary Pain Management Market ” By Product Category (Devices, Drugs), By Application (Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacy), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Veterinary Pain Management Market size was valued at USD 1.29 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.53% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Overview

The practice of diagnosing, preventing, and treating pain in animals brought on by a range of causes, such as issues with their essential organs, physical injuries, abnormalities with their spines and central nervous systems, and surgical procedures, is referred to as veterinary pain management. The capacity to identify and alleviate pain in a variety of pet diseases is essential for pain control in the veterinary sector.

Numerous conditions, including arthritis, cancer, surgical procedures, and more, can cause pain in animals. Animals' aggressive behavior, reduced or absent activity, and other behaviors can all be signs of pain. Performance can be impacted by pain in agricultural and companion animals. The causes of pain in animals can be treated with laser therapy, medications, therapeutic massages, alternative therapies, and rehabilitation programmes.

There are four categories of pain in animals: inflammatory pain, neuropathic pain, functional pain, and nociceptive pain. An unsuitable immunological response results in inflammation that is aberrant in nature and causes pain. Despite having no obvious symptoms, functional discomfort can cause suffering. Tissue damage is the primary cause of nociceptive pain. Various methods to treat various sources of pain in animals, including painkillers, physical treatments, acupuncture, laser therapy, and deep tissue massage, have been developed as a consequence of a recent study into reducing chronic pain in animals.

The Veterinary Pain Management Market is progressing due to the rising number of pet disease cases. One of the main elements influencing overall growth is the large number of veterinary professionals, as well as rising veterinary practitioner income levels in developed economies. Additionally, throughout the course of the forecast period, it is predicted that the Veterinary Pain Management Market would expand due to a rise in demand for simple, affordable treatment options and higher awareness of animal welfare.

Additionally, it is projected that a growing market would result from an increase in the requirement to maintain animal health in emerging countries, a growth in the adoption of insurance coverage globally, and increased government efforts to improve animal care everywhere. The lack of awareness and comprehension regarding severe disease situations in animals is impeding the market's growth. The increased expense of pet care also restrains industry expansion.

In the upcoming years, leading players operating in the global veterinary pain management market can expect growth possibilities due to increasing expenditures in technological advancements, increased pet adoption, and increased pet spending. The Veterinary Pain Management Market will have potential due to the increased popularity of unconventional and non-pharmaceutical treatment options as well as under-tapped emerging markets.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Bayer, Norbrook Laboratories, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, K-Laser USA, and Vetoquinol.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Veterinary Pain Management Market On the basis of Product Category, Application, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Product Category Devices Drugs

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Application Joint Pain Postoperative Pain Cancer Others

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Animal Type Companion Animals Livestock

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Distribution Channel Hospitals & Clinics Pharmacy

Veterinary Pain Management Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



