Government Agencies and Businesses Use EnduraData EDpCloud to Synchronize Data
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the SSA deploys Enduradata’s EDpCloud sync, highlighting the importance of software that can meet such a vital organization’s security, accuracy, and compliance requirements.
EnduraData meets significant challenges with its EDpCloud File Sync and Replication software to synchronize data. Thanks to ensuring security, fast response times, excellent management, and data quality, even for the most complex data systems, EDpCloud Sync has become the trusted provider to the United States Social Security Administration (SSA).
SSA deals with critical data as one of the most significant government agencies. “With their decision to use EnduraData EDpCloud, SSA validates all aspects of our technology,” continued A. El Haddi. “We look forward to providing them with our continued technical support as they carry out their critical mission in all areas of the country’s social security services.”
Businesses and government agencies constantly need to synchronize their data while maintaining its integrity. As the data synchronizes across different systems, constancy, security, reliability, and speed are some of the most critical criteria. Therefore, the best data synchronization tools must provide value and seamless processes for organizations as they manage their data and make it available locally and at all their distributed offices.
Government agencies and insurance companies handle sensitive and private health information, contact details, and even banking details of citizens and clients. However, due to the nature of these organizations, this information is kept across multiple sites and operating systems.
Data synchronization means the information must pass through several phases as it gets taken from the input source and transferred for storage and reloading when required. In addition, the incredible data loads these organizations handle often create complexity. These mainly arise as these systems employ the necessary technological updates and move information across multiple sites.
The SSA decided to use EnduraData software to replace Attunity Repliweb Linux software to support its data replication and synchronization requirements. With this critical step, EDpCloud allows SSA.gov to continue providing the public-facing web content and policy information used by its field offices, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB).
Once again, the SSA stated in its award documents that its rigorous evaluation process assessed several technologies, finally determining that EnduraData continues to meet its ongoing requirements.
“We are proud that SSA chose our Linux data replication and file synchronization systems,” said CTO and Founder of EnduraData, A. El Haddi. “It remains a testament to our continued commitment to delivering the best-in-class solutions, helping vital organizations solve their most pressing challenges.”
With proper data integration, the SSA, private insurance companies, medical institutions, and other organizations handling sensitive data have several other advantages. These include having all their data in one place in real time and making it easier to control and access. In addition, it allows better collaboration and increases the competitive advantages of organizations. Finally, implementing the right technologies for Linux, UNIX, Windows, and other operating systems provides maximum security.
Organizations in the 21st century have become heavily dependent on ensuring fast, safe and cost-effective operations.
EnduraData, founded by A.A. El Haddi in 2006, focuses on delivering software for leveraging all data management, including unstructured data replication, file synchronization for data protection, workflow, and process automation.
Based in Minnesota, the core team of engineers and managers has impressive collective experience within several government agencies, financial institutions, storage companies and universities.
With its enterprise-grade cross-platform file synchronization and replication software, EnduraData helps keep files in sync as they get moved between various locations in the cloud, across geographical areas, or in-office. Moreover, the synchronized data has high availability and disaster recovery capabilities but without high costs.
EnduraData EDpCloud solutions include automated migration capabilities, data distribution, and end-to-end security with SSL/TLS encryption. Encrypted file changes across sites automatically reach their chosen destinations in real-time, but organizations can choose whether they want it on demand or in a scheduled mode.
EnduraData’s selection by SSA for its data synchronization software proves that the company’s collective experience has provided tangible solutions for large organizations that handle and move sensitive data across multiple sites and operating systems.
Media Contact:
Rich Gruenhagen
EnduraData
+1 952-746-4160
info@enduradata.com