Precision Surgery Device Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030

Increasing demand for multi-modal devices that combine several functions is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.21 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Precision Surgery Device Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for precision surgery had a value of USD 5.21 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a rate of 14.1% over the forecast period. One of the main factors propelling market revenue growth is the quick uptake of new technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), among others. Additionally, market players and academics are creating smart instruments with a variety of sensors that streamline operation. Another factor boosting the market's revenue growth is the rising demand for novel products that facilitate wound closure. Flexible wound closure strips, topical skin adhesives, strengthened skin closures, elastic skin closures, and anti-microbial skin closures are examples of wound closure devices.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Precision Surgery Device market include:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun SE, Medtronic, Stryker, Alcon, Aspen Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter, and Boston Scientific.

Emergen Research has segmented the global precision surgery device market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Handheld Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Wound Closure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Precision Surgery Device industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Precision Surgery Device?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

