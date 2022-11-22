Lebanon National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my sincerest wishes to the people of Lebanon on their Independence Day.
The Lebanese people are renowned for their rich and dynamic culture, and we recognize the resilience they have exhibited the past 79 years in confronting a series of critical challenges. The United States will continue to stand with the Lebanese people in our shared ambition for a better future.
