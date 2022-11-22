$7,156Mn+ Treasury and Risk Management Market to Grow at 6+% CAGR; Global Share, Size, Trends, Revenue and Top Leaders

Treasury and Risk Management Market Research Report studies industry growth, regional trends, size, market share, product scope and 2028 forecast.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “Treasury and Risk Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, and End-User,” the treasury and risk management market size is projected to reach US$ 7,156.90 million by 2028 from US$ 4,739.39 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. This report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2028. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Treasury and Risk Management market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Treasury and Risk Management industry and provides data for making Strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.



Global Treasury and Risk Management Market research report also provides the latest players data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Treasury and Risk Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.; FIS (Fidelity National Information Services Inc); Oracle Corporation; PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC); SAP SE; Fiserv, Inc.; Calypso Technology, Inc (Adenza); Kyriba Corp; Wolters Kluwer; and Mors Software and more key players. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In July 2021, FIS launched a new series of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled risk solutions. FIS had announced a new set of products created in collaboration with C3 AI to assist capital markets organizations in better managing regulatory compliance and risk by using the power of their organizational data.



In November 2020, Nordic challenger bank, Lunar, selected FIS’ cloud-based solution in the treasury and risk management industry with a target to gain support in liquidity optimization, risk management, and expansion. Lunar selected FIS’ private cloud-based Ambit Quantum for simplifying hedge accounting and regulatory compliance. Lunar utilizes FIS SWIFT Service Bureau to connect its treasury and payment operation to banking partners through SWIFT and other industry exchanges and networks.



No. of Treasury and Risk Management Market Report pages: 219

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as leaders processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Treasury and Risk Management Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.



Key Findings of the Study:

The US held the largest market share in the Treasury and Risk Management market. The treasury and risk management market are increasing in the US due to the rise in the technological sector. As per CompTIA’s Cyberstates report, 2022 of the economic impacts of the technology sector, the direct economic impact–the dollar value of goods and services produced during a given year amounts to 10.5% of US economic value, which translates to over US$ 2.0 trillion.

Financial analytics services offer financial data quality analysis, data layout, client analytics, predictive analytics, principal component analysis, and financial data collection. These analytics require detailed financial and other relevant data to identify patterns; based on these predictions, enterprises make predictions regarding their customers’ purchases and their employees' tenures period.

Based on the component type, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment led the treasury and risk management market in 2021. Treasury and risk management solutions integrate tools such as payments, cash management, and bank connectivity with an extensive library of financial instruments, advanced risk analytics, and hedge accounting to provide overall visibility across the enterprise. A comprehensive risk management solution offers a holistic approach to compliance, financial, and operational risk management. Such as, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) offers treasury management solutions that support a digital and modernized treasury function.

FIS (Fidelity National Information Services Inc); Oracle Corporation; PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC); SAP SE; and Fiserv, Inc. are the five key players in the Treasury and Risk Management market. These companies have shown consistent growth in revenue and larger volumes of sales. Additionally, the well-established top five players are offering a comprehensive product portfolio and have a prominent presence in terms of share in the Treasury and Risk Management market.

Global spending on the information and communications technology (ICT) sector continues to rise. The article published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada stated that over ~40,000 businesses in the Canadian ICT sector fell within the software and computer services segment in 2020. With the growing spending on the ICT sector, especially on the software/platform segment, the development and adoption of advanced technologies by businesses globally will grow in the coming years. Thus, the rising spending on the ICT sector will lead to more advanced development in the treasury and risk management systems, which will boost the demand for treasury and risk management solutions.

