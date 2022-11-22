Apple Black Friday Deals 2022: Early HomePod, Apple TV 4K, AirTag & More Sales Found by Deal Stripe
List of all the top early Apple deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring deals on AirTag trackers, 1st & 2nd Gen Apple Pencil styluses & moreBOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our round-up of the best early Apple deals for Black Friday 2022, including savings on HomePod smart speakers and Apple TV 4K & HD streaming devices. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple TV Deal:
Save up to 40% on Apple TV 4K models & accessories (Walmart.com)
Best AirTag Deal:
Save up to 32% on a wide range of Apple AirTags & accessories (Walmart.com)
Best HomePod Deal:
Shop Apple HomePods (Walmart.com)
