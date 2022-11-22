Black Friday AirPods Deals 2022: Early Apple AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max & More Sales Rated by Spending Lab
The top early Black Friday Apple AirPods deals for 2022, featuring the top AirPods Pro (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd & 2nd gen), AirPods Max & more discountsBOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday researchers have revealed the top early AirPods deals for Black Friday, together with offers on Apple AirPods 3, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro 2 & AirPods Max. Browse the latest deals listed below.
Best AirPods Deals:
Save up to $45 on the latest Apple AirPods & accessories (Walmart.com)
Save up to $20 on Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe wireless charging case (Walmart.com)
Save up to $90 on AirPods (2nd & 3rd Gen), AirPods Max, AirPods Pro & accessories (Verizon.com)
