Blood Pressure Market Size to Reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2030; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.5%

Increasing incidences of hypertension owing to changing lifestyles is a key factor driving blood pressure market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Technological advancements ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood pressure market size reached USD 1.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Blood pressure market revenue growth is driven by factors such as the rising burden of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancements, rapidly increasing aging population, increasing incidences of hypertension owing to changing lifestyles, the surge in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and high demand for proactive monitoring. As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the availability of blood pressure monitoring devices increases, as these devices help early diagnosis of patients worsening health. Hypertension is the most widespread chronic condition, affecting 108 million (45%) American adults and 1.4 billion (31%) people worldwide. With long-term symptoms including cerebrovascular, cardiovascular, and kidney illness, the World Health Organization has designated hypertension as the main risk factor for morbidity and mortality, accounting for one in six adult deaths annually. Despite extensive evidence demonstrating the efficacy of antihypertensive medications, high blood pressure remains underdiagnosed and untreated, with around 11 million hypertensive patients unaware of their ailment and 50% of those aware of above-recommended blood pressure levels.

As part of Emergen Research's Global blood pressure Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the blood pressure industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the blood pressure market. A detailed forecast is provided until 2030 based on historical data from 2017 and 2018. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the blood pressure industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several sectors of the global market have been affected, and blood pressure will likely be among them. Economic slowdown and dynamic changes in demand will further hinder the growth of the sector.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The transducer segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Medical blood pressure transducers provide a monitor with an identifier that conveys the attributes of the transducer. The monitor could utilize data to assess if the system should operate or to calibrate the system. As a component of disposable pressure measurement systems, the transducer may have two closely-spaced transducers that produce two separate but comparable outputs. Thus, the transducers can be connected concurrently to a patient monitor and a cardiac output monitor.

The aneroid blood pressure monitor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The aneroid monitor checks the blood pressure directly. One can read the gauge by seeing the marker on the dial. The cuff is worn on the upper arm and is manually inflated by squeezing a rubber bulb. Aneroid displays are typically less expensive than digital monitors. The prices range between USD 20 and USD 40. The cuff incorporates a stethoscope.

Home healthcare segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Home blood pressure monitors can test blood pressure on a daily basis, thereby preventing abrupt health concerns like heart problems and stroke. Digital BP equipment can measure continuous blood pressure 24 hours a day, thereby aiding in the diagnosis of disguised hypertension and decreasing the risk of organ failure.

Market in Asia Pacific accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Hypertension accounts for one-fourth of all deaths in China. The government of China has set goals to prevent and control hypertension, and the China CDC and other professional public health institutions have undertaken several related initiatives, including the development of related policies and regulations, improvement of hypertension risk factors in the population, and development of National Primary Public Health Services to detect and maintain hypertension patients. The China CDC has implemented several hypertension-related programs, such as those promoting weight loss, salt reduction, and increased physical activity. In addition, on behalf of the Chinese government, China CDC has established and constructed national demonstration sites for the comprehensive prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.

Leading Companies of the Blood Pressure Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, A&D Company, Limited, SunTech Medical, Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Helen of Troy Limited, GF Health Products, Inc., and Microlife Corporation.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Blood Pressure market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sphygmomanometer/ Aneroid BP Monitor

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Arm

Wrist

Finger

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Transducer

Disposable BP Transducer

Reusable BP Transducer

Instruments & Accessories

Blood Pressure Cuffs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Blood Pressure market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Blood Pressure market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Research Report on the Blood Pressure Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Blood Pressure market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Blood Pressure market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Blood Pressure market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blood Pressure market and its key segments?

