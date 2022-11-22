Metaverse in Education Market Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experiences, and increasing investment to develop metaverse

Metaverse in Education Market by Technology (AR, VR, XR, MR), By Device (VR Headset, AR Glasses), By Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, )” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class. Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences. Rising popularity of metaverse in the education sector, increasing investment to develop robust and collaborative learning platforms, acceptance of VR and AR tech by teachers across the globe, and growth of virtual digital education are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse is the next iteration of the internet and refers to a shared virtual space where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars. This virtual world is an amalgamation of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, AI, and effectively combines attributes of social media, games, and cryptocurrencies. Metaverse can be employed in the education sector to offer immersive learning experiences to students to create dynamic and impactful learning environment. Metaverse tools and technologies can enhance engagement and involvement in online classes and significantly improve effectiveness of learning, increase retention of information in online learning, and take less time.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

The University of Nevada

The objective of the Global Metaverse in Education Market research report is to describe the crucial segment and competition in Medical Devices industry. It helps in making essential business decisions by having complete insights of Metaverse in Education market as well as by conducting in-depth analysis of different segments. This research report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach because it presents the market overview and growth assessment with its historical as well as futuristic data for the user.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Augmented Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Augmented reality segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of AR devices due to its ability to offer enhanced and real-world learning experiences. Augmented reality can enable a more tactile and collaborative learning experience and can facilitate improved communication between teachers and students. Augmented reality can enable active and constructive knowledge experiences and can blend two environments to make learning more informed and effective and these are some other factors expected to contribute revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Metaverse in Education Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Metaverse in Education industry

