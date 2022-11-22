Ethylene Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information

Ethylene Production Cost Analysis Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled “Ethylene Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Ethylene.

Report Features Details

Product Name - Ethylene

Currency - US$ (Data can also be provided in local currency)

Customization Scope - The report can be customized as per the requirements of the customer

Post-Sale Analyst Support - 360-degree analyst support after report delivery

Segments Covered

Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance

Raw Material and Product/s Specifications: Raw Material Consumption, Product and Co-Product Generation, Capital Investment

Land and Site Cost: Offsites/Civil Works, Equipment Cost, Auxiliary Equipment Cost, Contingency, Engineering and Consulting Charges, Working Capital

Variable Cost: Raw Material, Utilities

Fixed Cost: Labor Requirement & Wages, Overhead Expenses, Maintenance Charges

Financing Costs: Interest on Working Capital, Interest on Loans

Depreciation Charges

General Sales and Admin Costs

Production Cost Summary

Pricing and purchase options

Basic: US$ 1499

Premium: US$ 2999

Enterprise: US$ 4799

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Ethylene production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Ethylene Production Process:

Ethylene Production from Steam Cracking: This report provides a detailed cost analysis of Ethylene production through Steam Cracking. The process includes steam and a hydrocarbon like ethane that are heated up to 750–950 ° C transforming the significant hydrocarbon into lower hydrocarbon, causing unsaturation. The result of the process is ethylene.

Product Definition:

Ethylene is a colourless gas with a sweet aroma and flavour. It is air-less in weight. Ethylene is the most basic alkene and is naturally combustible. In the industrial sector, ethylene is heavily utilised to create polyethylene, a standard plastic with polymer chains made of ethylene units. Additionally, it can be watered to produce ethanol. The structural formula of ethylene is C2H4.

Market Drivers:

The ethylene market is propelling as the reduced shale gas prices are lowering ethylene production costs. Hence, the growing shale gas production is increasing the production of ethane, which is a raw material in ethylene, furthering the industry's development. In the chemical industry, ethylene is employed to produce polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethyl benzene, and ethylene dichloride. Also, the rising demand for gas from end-use industries, including packaging, consumer electronics, and food and beverage, is bolstering the market demand.

Key Questions Answered in the Ethylene Production Cost Report:

What are the key drivers propelling the Ethylene market?

What are the various processes used for Ethylene production?

What are the raw materials required to produce Ethylene?

What are the different operations units involved in the production of Ethylene?

What are the manpower and utility requirements in the production process of Ethylene?

What are the various costs engaged in the production of Ethylene?

What are the construction costs involved in setting up an Ethylene production facility?

What are the working capital requirements?

What is the process of raw material procurement for Ethylene production?

What is the time frame for Ethylene plant start-up?

What is the pricing mechanism of Ethylene?

