Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2016–2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market was valued at USD 4.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.61 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5 percent. According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global percentage share of the aging population (aged 60 years or above) has increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013 and is projected to reach 21.1% by 2050. Aging increases the vulnerability of a person towards developing diseases such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population base is expected to broaden the market for manufacturers of assist devices.

The disabilities of a person to carry out the basic activities of daily life (ADL) are defined through the need for assistance in performing the routine self-care tasks such as dressing, bathing or using the toilet. In homes, the problems to conduct such daily activities by elderly occur especially in the bathroom and specifically in bathing. A relevant study showed that the first ADL with which the elderly faced difficulty was bathing, and toileting was the third in order. Disability for bathing increases the total hours consumed in unpaid and paid personal assistance in homes and also the risk of long term dependency on nursing home admission among the older people. Bathroom and toilet assist devices such as bath lifts, chairs, hand grips, anti-slip mats and essentially other bathing aids help curb the difficulties in addressing the ADL for this particular demographic segment in our society.

The commode segment in bathroom and toilet assist devices accounted for the largest share of 18.7% among the various product types in the global market, owing to its ease of use. Also, due to the increasing aging population, an increase in demand for shower chairs and stools, and toilet seat raisers are anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.1% in the global market. Restraint would be the high cost of bathroom and toilet assist devices in the global market. The high growth potential of developing economies, and mergers and acquisition in the above market, will open further opportunities in the global market during the coming years.

Key participants include Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Etac AB, Prism Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXI

• Bathroom & toilet assist devices market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. Increase in older age across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

• As of 2018, Commodes is the dominating bathroom & toilet assist devices market which has a market of 746.9 million of the global market in 2018. North America regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

• Residential Segment in end-use of bathroom and toilet assist devices is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.6%. However, High costs are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.9%. Developing nations, such as China and India, are likely to witness high growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the bathroom & toilet assist devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

• Shower Chairs and Stools

o Shower Chairs

o Shower Stools

o Others

• Bath Lifts

o Fixed Bath Lifts

o Reclining Bath Lifts

o Lying Bath Lifts

o Others

• Toilet Seat Raisers

• Commodes

o Shower and Toilet Commodes

o Toilet Commodes

• Handgrips and Grab Bars

• Bath Aids

End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

• Residential

• Commercial

Regional Outlook:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

