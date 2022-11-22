Visiting Royal East Dental in Dundas, Hamilton - A Worthy Decision
Get to know about the outstanding dental services by the best dentist in DundasDUNDAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal East Dental Clinic, based in Hamilton, has recently announced a wide range of cosmetic dentistry procedures for patients residing in Hamilton and its surrounding areas. These services are designed by keeping their aesthetic needs in mind, which are not often available in most dental practices. We are your family dentist as well as your cosmetic dentist providing quality dental care for conventional procedures along with your aesthetic dental needs.
You can get more details at: https://www.royaleastdental.ca/
Patients will no longer need to travel outside of the city to access the most recent advances in cosmetic dentistry, thanks to these newly announced services. They are available in addition to more traditional procedures such as cleaning, extraction, and root canal treatment making this one of the most comprehensive dental clinics in Hamilton.
Patients can rely on Dundas Dental Services for specialized treatments such as teeth whitening, smile designing and veneer installation to improve the appearance of their teeth. Our experts will guide you through various painless hassle-free treatment options for making your smile more esthetically pleasing.
Apart from conventional dental procedures, our clinic provides various preventive dental care too. From a simple routine dental check-up to demanding treatments like wisdom teeth extraction is done under the guidance of our skilled experts. Moreover, a dental emergency that requires immediate attention can also be performed here. That is why we provide same-day dental emergency appointments so that you are not in pain.
Also, we provide a kid-focused approach in dentistry from the very first appointment. This will help your child to build good dental habits for a lifetime. We make sure that your child is getting quality dental care and services. We also provide basic education and parental guidance that will help to prevent tooth decay in future. That’s how we assist in growing your child’s smile into something beautiful and long-lasting.
The clinic was founded by Dr. Shelly and Dr. Inkesh Bajaj, a dentist couple with a combined dental experience of over 30 years. You will be at ease about the fact that your smile will be in safe hands as they have performed multiple ranges of clinical procedures. They are the creators of countless beautiful smiles and have provided high-quality dental care to patients of all ages.
Royal East Dental enjoys a high rating on Google with many remarking on its environment and cleanliness. Dr. Shelly's gentle, kind, and caring approach, combined with Dr. Bajaj's expert assessment and treatment solution for complex clinical cases, is the perfect combination that you need to achieve a perfect smile.
A satisfied patient shared this review, “Dr Inkesh Bajaj and Dr Shelly Bajaj are great dentists. I have been visiting them for years now and they never fail to amaze me. Their skills are unmatched and never seen before. I personally feel very safe in their hands. They are undoubtedly the best. I would definitely recommend them to everybody seeking any dental help and treatment.”
Interested patients may visit at our address to learn more about the clinic’s background and dental services offered by the Dundas team.
Royal East Dental – Dundas
Inkesh Bajaj
Royal East Dental - Dundas
+1 289-769-0776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other