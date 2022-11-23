UFANDAO announced the launch of its innovative decentralized fundraising platform
Easy to use, no fees, no boundaries, open and fair – UFANDAO - a next generation fundraising platform introduced a new approach to the fundraising markets.
"We're excited to offer this new and unique approach to fundraising”TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFANDAO, using the DAO model (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), allows members to start raising funds immediately and independently by creating a campaign and sharing it with the community.
UFANDAO is fully peer-to-peer and decentralized, so that all donations between the members are real-time, direct and secure. Participants can use any preferred way to receive funds to their personal account: card to card, PayPal, Wise and cryptocurrency without any transaction fees.
The platform is very easy and understandable, it offers a few simple steps to start the campaign. Members can raise funds for any cause with no bounds on time up to €5000 for each of multiple dreams.
The company’s professional team is always available and ready to provide its members with all necessary support 24/7.
"We're excited to offer this new and unique approach to fundraising," said Oleg Rodionov, CEO at UFANDAO.com". One of our main goals is to bring like-minded individuals together to fund and sustain each other's dreams with a secure, transparent, top-notch fundraising solution.”
About UFANDAO
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform aimed to fulfill financial needs and dreams of its members. It was launched by a team of passionate people who believe in the idea of fair and decentralized fundraising. In response to that, UFANDAO provides its members the ability to create time-boundless fundraising campaigns that are free, peer-to-peer, secure and decentralized. UFANDAO is an officially registered organization that has all the necessary licenses and documents in accordance with European legislation. The company's documentation is publicly available on the website.
