This Holiday Season It’s Easy to Keep Kids Entertained WITHOUT Screens with STEM Toys that Enable Learning While Playing
JitteryGit Founders Weigh in on the Biological, Emotional, and Cognitive Effects in Reducing Screen Time and Increasing Hands-On Play.
This holiday season, parents may be much more forgiving with longer than normal use of digital devices for kids of all ages who claim boredom during the traditional cooking, cleaning and endless grown-up chatter that surrounds them. While this pacifier may serve an immediate relief, the effects are long-lasting and detrimental to their cognitive development and fine motor skills.
On a mission to reconnect families and reduce screen time, one company is finding a better solution to boredom by having created STEM products that promote storytelling, and hands-on dynamic fun and learning.
Take a closer look at the incredible impact that STEM-based play positively affects childhood development from toddlers to adolescence, from their brains to finger dexterity and overall problem-solving.
CHANGING THE LANDSCAPE OF “PLAYTIME”
Childhood is a period of high brain plasticity. During the first three years of life, a child’s brain may create over one million new connections per second - essential for the development of hearing, language and cognition (Center on the Developing Child, 2009). These basic capacities create the foundation for the neural networks underlying more complex activities, such as decision-making and cognitive flexibility. Brain imaging studies have shown that these changes in function are accompanied by extensive structural alterations in the adolescent brain (Crone and Konijn, 2018). (Source: https://www.oecd.org/education/ceri/Booklet-21st-century-children.pdf)
The neurological impact is real, extensive, and immediate. Parents often find themselves at a loss for how to create moments of peace, achieve personal focus, and keep the kids happy and safe. Digital devices are no longer the answer. Two friends with a vision for the future generation founded JitteryGit with the mission to bring families back together. The heart of these toys is to get parents and children to play, to bond, and to enjoy interacting.
“We want our products to increase children’s problem-solving skills and to develop their patience and focus. Because so many of the products can double as group activities and party-supplies, the toys always create spaces for kids to learn how to play with others. Most importantly, the toys create bonding moments between parents and their children, which is becoming more and more rare nowadays.” — Co-Founder Noam Cohen
ONE EFFORT CAN CHANGE THE WORLD
Every JitteryGit toy is strategically and uniquely designed to educate children, unite families and friends, and to keep kids away from excessive screen time. All of the toys are created by combining STEM, storytelling, and hands-on dynamic fun and learning.
“Our focus is on finding the perfect unity of fun and education. Our toys are designed by combining STEM, story-telling, and hands-on dynamic fun and learning.” — Co-Founder Dror Ashkenazi
Families from around the world are leaving the screens behind and opting for engaging play with simple cleanup. In fact, JitteryGit toys are currently being sold worldwide--all across the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Japan, Central and South America, and soon in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile.
PLANTING SEEDS EARLY MAKES YOUNG MINDS GROW!
Science, Tech, Engineering, Math, Paleontology and More! By engaging young minds at all stages in hand-on play, parents feed into their future to better understand and become passionate about the world around them.
Dinomaniacs:
Kids are often drawn to learning about dinosaurs. JitteryGit has specialized in creating the dynamic world of Dinomaniacs. Dino’s Eggs turn little ones into real life archaeologists, providing them with all the tools they need to dig up their favorite dinos. With Dino’s Track, children will build their own prehistoric outpost with flexible track pieces that can be arranged in as many ways as their imagination dreams up. Plus, its exclusive Glow in The Dark feature in the Dino Tracks system bring nighttime imagination to life. DinoBlox make stacking less frustrating for young minds to enable greater constructive creativity with a set of colorized magnetic cubes that function as a 3-D puzzle and as counting blocks. Dinosaur Pinata Treasure Hunt Game takes party games to a new level. Once the kids will smash the pinata and take the candy, they will then find a secret clue sheet with hints to follow to discover the prize that awaits in the mini-pinata.
Robotryx:
Most kids seem to love an interactive transforming toy, but what’s even better is a toy that can deconstruct and then reassemble into 3 unique robots! Even better, the Robotryx Guardians are five valiant robots on a mission to come together to form an unstoppable mega-robot named Garantron. The Robotryx robots were created around a STEM learning model to make play time a time to grow! Celebrating our everyday superheroes just got easier, with the new Glow in The Dark Robotryx series of Police and Army as well as the Glow in The Dark Firefighter, Astronaut , and much more for 2023.
This holiday season is all about togetherness, joy, and making long-lasting memories that don’t include a child, toddler, tween, or teen staring at a screen. Engage them into the world and company around them with the right tools to fuel their future.
