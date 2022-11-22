Submit Release
Black Friday Home Theater & Surround Sound Deals (2022): Early SVS, Vizio, Sonos & More Sales Listed by Retail Fuse

Home Theater & Surround Sound Black Friday 2022 Deals

Black Friday sales experts have revealed all the top early surround sound & home theater deals for Black Friday, including deals on soundbars, speakers & more

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our list of the top early home theater & surround sound deals for Black Friday 2022, together with offers on Bose, Sonos, Samsung, SVS & Vizio. Browse the latest deals listed below.

Best Home Theater Deals:

Save up to $100 on Sonos home theater systems, soundbars & surround sound speakers (Sonos.com)
Save up to $275 on a wide range of SVS home theater & surround sound speakers (SVSound.com)

Best Soundbar Deals:

Save up to $100 on Sonos Beam, Ray & Arc soundbars (Sonos.com)

