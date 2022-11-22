Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,705 in the last 365 days.

Pixel Watch Black Friday Deals (2022) Highlighted by Consumer Walk

Pixel Watch Black Friday 2022 Deals

Here’s our round-up of the best early Pixel Watch deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best savings on the Pixel Watch & Pixel watch bands

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s our guide to the top early Pixel Watch deals for Black Friday, including deals on Google Pixel Watch Woven, Leather Crafted & Active bands. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Pixel Watch Deals:

Save up to 35% on the Google Pixel Watch & Pixel Watch bands (Walmart.com)
Save on Google Pixel Watch & accessories (Verizon.com)

More Smartwatch Deals:

Save up to 46% on a wide range of smartwatches and fitness trackers (Walmart.com)

Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season by getting the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use and instantly applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser extension is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Consumer Walk is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here

You just read:

Pixel Watch Black Friday Deals (2022) Highlighted by Consumer Walk

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.