Flexitanks Market Size is to Reach US$ 2,106 Million by 2027, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% | Report

Flexitanks Market

Flexitank is a hermetically sealed, foldable bladder that is used to store non-regulated liquid products and its market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flexitanks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global flexitanks market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,106 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Flexitank is a hermetically sealed, foldable bladder or bag that is used to store non-regulated liquid products in dry containers for bulk transportation. They are disposable, soft, high-strength, lightweight plastic bladders that possess standard international organization for standardization (ISO) certification, which represents product quality and efficiency. Flexitanks are easy to use, and they provide safe and secure bulk liquid transportation by holding more payload than competitors. As a result, flexitanks are used to ship wines, fruit juices, concentrates, mineral water, edible oils, tallows, malt extracts, lubricants, fertilizers, non-hazardous chemicals, and medications.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexitanks-market/requestsample

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The continuous bulk transportation of multiple commodities on account of escalating international trade and commerce, and the rising need to minimize the weight of bulk packaging to improve freight efficiency are majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, flexitanks are environmentally friendly, necessitate minimal labor and logistic costs, and do not require cleaning since they are only used once; therefore, they are widely adopted across various industries instead of industrial drums. Moreover, they attract lower demurrage costs at unloading ports than other storage solutions, resulting in lower transportation expenses in contrast to intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) and drums, which is supplementing the product demand. Furthermore, rising demand from the food and beverage (F&B) industry to store food-grade liquid ingredients, including juices, milk, and fructose syrup, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing preference for polyethylene-based flexitanks over insulated pouches and shipping containers for transporting wines to avoid spoilage is supporting the market growth.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3737&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Braid Logistics UK

• Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd

• Büscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH

• Full-Pak

• Hengxin Plastic Co. Ltd.

• JF Hillebrand

• MY FlexiTank

• SIA Flexitanks

• TRUST Flexitanks

• Yunjet Plastic Packaging

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on product and application.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Single-Trip

• Multi-Trip

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Food

• Wine & Spirits

• Chemicals

• Oils

• Pharmaceutical Goods

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3737&flag=C

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

Air Electrode Battery Market: https://bit.ly/3XgiXQO

Plastic Pallets Market: https://bit.ly/3GC2X5Z

Specialty Pigments Market: https://bit.ly/3ERZAX2

Attapulgite Market: https://bit.ly/3OyYnr6

Solar Panel Recycling Market: https://bit.ly/3GTfYbx

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.