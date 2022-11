Flexitanks Market Size is to Reach US$ 2,106 Million by 2027, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% | Report

Flexitanks Market

Flexitank is a hermetically sealed, foldable bladder that is used to store non-regulated liquid products and its market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œFlexitanks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027โ€, The global flexitanks market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,106 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Flexitank is a hermetically sealed, foldable bladder or bag that is used to store non-regulated liquid products in dry containers for bulk transportation. They are disposable, soft, high-strength, lightweight plastic bladders that possess standard international organization for standardization (ISO) certification, which represents product quality and efficiency. Flexitanks are easy to use, and they provide safe and secure bulk liquid transportation by holding more payload than competitors. As a result, flexitanks are used to ship wines, fruit juices, concentrates, mineral water, edible oils, tallows, malt extracts, lubricants, fertilizers, non-hazardous chemicals, and medications.

๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The continuous bulk transportation of multiple commodities on account of escalating international trade and commerce, and the rising need to minimize the weight of bulk packaging to improve freight efficiency are majorly driving the market growth. Additionally, flexitanks are environmentally friendly, necessitate minimal labor and logistic costs, and do not require cleaning since they are only used once; therefore, they are widely adopted across various industries instead of industrial drums. Moreover, they attract lower demurrage costs at unloading ports than other storage solutions, resulting in lower transportation expenses in contrast to intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) and drums, which is supplementing the product demand. Furthermore, rising demand from the food and beverage (F&B) industry to store food-grade liquid ingredients, including juices, milk, and fructose syrup, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing preference for polyethylene-based flexitanks over insulated pouches and shipping containers for transporting wines to avoid spoilage is supporting the market growth.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

โ€ข Braid Logistics UK

โ€ข Bulk Liquid Solutions (P) Ltd

โ€ข Bรผscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH

โ€ข Full-Pak

โ€ข Hengxin Plastic Co. Ltd.

โ€ข JF Hillebrand

โ€ข MY FlexiTank

โ€ข SIA Flexitanks

โ€ข TRUST Flexitanks

โ€ข Yunjet Plastic Packaging

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has categorized the market based on product and application.

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ:

โ€ข Single-Trip

โ€ข Multi-Trip

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Food

โ€ข Wine & Spirits

โ€ข Chemicals

โ€ข Oils

โ€ข Pharmaceutical Goods

โ€ข Others

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

