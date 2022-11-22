Submit Release
Black Friday Sonos Beam Deals (2022): Sonos Beam Gen 2, Surround Set & More Soundbar Deals Compared by Spending Lab

Sonos Beam Black Friday 2022 Deals

A comparison of all the best early Sonos Beam deals for Black Friday 2022, including deals on Sonos soundbars & home theater sets

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Black Friday Sonos Beam deals are live. Compare the best savings on Sonos Beam 3.1 set, Beam Immersive set & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sonos Beam Deals:

Save up to $90 on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) smart soundbar (Sonos.com)
Save up to $320 on Sonos Beam surround sets (Sonos.com)

Best Sonos Deals:

Save up to $180 on Sonos wireless speakers (Sonos.com)

