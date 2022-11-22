Flexitanks Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2017–2027

Reports And Data

The benefits of portability, foldability, and ease of set up along with cost-effectiveness, provided by the flexitanks are driving the demand for the product.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flexitanks market is forecast to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growth in the trade of food-grade liquids, non-toxic chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids are the major driving factors of the flexible tank market.

Flexitank is a bulk liquid container that consists of multiple layers of polyethylene that has an outer covering of woven polypropylene and can be used for transportation of any non-toxic liquids using the standard 20-foot railway or sea container. Flexitank is used to transport almost any non-toxic liquids, for industrial as well as food application, like juice concentrate, food, edible and animal oils, and fats, syrups, juices, wine, water, pharmaceutical, and food additives among other products.

The Asia Pacific region held more than half the market for flexible tanks throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and rise in commodity export in countries like Malaysia, Thailand, China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are encouraging market growth. Furthermore, factors such as growth in end-user industries like chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage, will propel the market demand. The region is a hub for chemical and industrial products which leads to high rate of commodity exports, in turn propelling the demand for flexitank.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1891

Key participants SIA Flexitanks, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Trust Flexitanks, Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Proagri Solutions, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Hengxin Plastic, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, and Myflexitank, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Singlelayer Flexitank dominated the market with 91.6% of the share in the year 2019 and is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. These type of tanks have increased carrying capacity as compared to multilayer flexitank and is also cost-efficient. Singlelayer flexitanks can carry all types of non-hazardous liquids and semi-solid products.

• Top loading flexitank is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. These type of flexitanks witness huge demand in Europe, for food-grade liquids and non-toxic chemicals transportation. There are difficulties in loading and unloading for the top loading flexitanks.

• Food-grade liquids are forecasted to hold a market share of 39.7% in the year 2019. The rise in export of food-stuff from several countries such as Mexico, Canada, Spain, Netherlands, India, Denmark, Brazil, and Singapore are propelling the demand for the market. Growing population and surge in demand for food is fueling the growth of the market.

• Europe is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The growth in industrial and chemical industries in Germany and the U.K. has boosted the demand for the market. Flexitank is cost-effective and an effective mode of transportation which is anticipated to fuel the market demand.

• In October 2019, Braid Logistics expanded its company in the Asia Pacific region with the establishment of Braid Japan Co. Ltd. The expansion will cater to the Japanese market and branch out in the Asian region.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1891

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Flexitanks market on the basis of type, loading type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Singlelayer Flexitank

• Multilayer Flexitank

Loading Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Top Loading Flexitanks

• Bottom Loading Flexitanks

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Food-Grade Liquids

• Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

• Pharmaceutical Liquids

• Others

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flexitanks-market

Market Overview:

Growing popularity of building information modelling, increasing use of advanced building materials, and development of construction robotics are key trends disrupting the construction and manufacturing industry and are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the Flexitanks market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings has led to development of intelligent building solutions that provide optimum environment to residents by improving ventilation, reducing energy consumption, and improving overall efficiency of the buildings. Rapid urbanization across the globe has led to development of robust and advanced commercial buildings and with increasing construction activities globally, demand for raw materials and innovations in substantially increasing. Rapid rise in smart, connected cities and growing trend of green construction are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Browse Our Related Reports:

Manufactured Sand Market Outlook - https://marketographics.com/manufactured-sand-market-size-analysis-drivers-restraints-key-factors-forecast-2022-2030/

Orthobiologics Market Companies - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/QdI9eP-5JmDgGzXDvp7Wow

Self-leveling Concrete Market Revenue - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/_Oo7hZJbbuSDZaluiAqCyA

Sawmill Market Reports - https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/_AX4PUMLc4-i5BsxVB_mOQ

Steel Casting Market Overview - https://marketographics.com/steel-casting-market-size-analysis-segmentation-industry-outlook-and-forecasts-2019-2030/

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.