India Spices Market Size To Reach INR 270,928.4 Crores by 2027 at a Growth Rate (CAGR of 11.15%) | Market Report

India Spices Market

The India spices market size reached INR 142,569.3 Crores in 2021 and IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 270,928.4 Crores by 2027, CAGR of 11.15%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Spices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India spices market size reached INR 142,569.3 Crores in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 270,928.4 Crores by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.15% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Spices are strong, pungent, and aromatic culinary condiments that are made from several dried vegetables, fruits, barks, fragrant seeds, and roots. It encompasses turmeric, chili, pepper, salt, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, tamarind, mustard, and fenugreek as standard spices. These seasonings lower blood sugar levels, ensure anti-diabetic effects, and improve brain function and memory. Apart from this, spices have a sumptuous texture and enhance the overall taste of dishes; therefore, they are used as key ingredients to prepare several dishes and add color, flavor, or preserve food products.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

With the rapid expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) vertical, there has been an increasing demand for flavorful and aromatic authentic cuisines, which, in turn, is intensifying the widespread adoption of spices across Indian households and restaurants. This is further influenced by the extensive product usage in ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals to add rich flavor. In line with this, the growing establishment of the hotel, restaurant, and café (HoReCa) sector and the emerging trend of socializing in fast food hubs and bars are fuelling the spice demand in the nation. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the medicinal, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties of spices, such as lower inflammation, enhanced immunity, and regulated digestion, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating concerns regarding the negative health impact of synthetic additives and the implementation of stringent government regulations to prevent spice adulteration are supporting the market growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Aachi Spices & Foods Pvt Ltd

• Badshah Masala

• Eastern Condiments Private Limited

• Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd

• Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited

• MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and form.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

o Chilli

o Turmeric

o Coriander

o Cumin

o Pepper

o Tamarind

o Asafoetida

o Bay Leaf

o Clove

o Cardamom

o Cinnamon

o Tulsi Leaf

o Others

• 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

o Garam Masala

o Non-Veg Masala

o Kitchen King and Sabzi Masala

o Chole and Channa Masala

o Chat Masala

o Sambhar and Rasham Masala

o Paneer and Curry Masala

o Pav Bhaji Masala

o Jaljeera Masala

o Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Veg Curries

• Meat and Poultry Products

• Snacks and Convenience Foods

• Soups, Sauces and Dressings

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Frozen Foods

• Beverages

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

• Packets

• Sprinkler

• Crusher

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• South India

• North India

• West & Central India

• East India

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

