Global Aerospace Tapes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2022”, the aerospace tapes market is predicted to reach a value of $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The aerospace tapes market is expected to grow to $2.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growing demand for commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace tape market going forward.

Key Trends In The Aerospace Tapes Market

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace tape market. Major companies operating in the aerospace tape market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2021, Intertape Polymer Group, a Canada-based manufacturer of aerospace tapes launched a unique flame retardant polyethylene tape called PEFR. Aggressive rubber adhesive from PEFR is specially designed to produce a conformable, watertight seal as well as an additional layer of fire and flame resistance, making it perfect for use with fabrics, surface protection, and flame retardant films.

Aerospace Tapes Market Overview

The aerospace tape market consists of the sale of aerospace tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for bonding, insulation, and sealing of aircraft's sensitive equipment and aircraft structures. Aerospace tapes refer to tapes used to create optimal surfaces to protect the aircraft composite molding. These increase the lifespan of an aircraft's infrastructure and equipment and reduce the maintenance cost by protecting against vibrations, corrosion, and fluids.

Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

• By Backing Material: Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam, Other Backing Material

• By End User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation

• By Geography: The global aerospace tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE, Scapa Group plc, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Berry Global Inc

Aerospace Tapes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides aerospace tapes global market analysis and in-depth aerospace tapes global market research.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

