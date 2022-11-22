Bottled Water Packaging Market Expected to Rise at ~8% CAGR during 2023-2033 | Size ~USD 350 Million

Bottled water packaging market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 350 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~8%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Health Organization (WHO) demonstrated that nearly 525,000 children below 5 lose their lives on account of diarrhea every year.New York – October 10, 2022 – The recent market research analysis of “ Bottled Water Packaging Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” by Research Nester delivers an in-depth competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global bottled water packaging market in terms of market segmentation by water type, material type, and by region over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the global bottled water packaging market. Bottled water packaging market to find numerous growth opportunities on the back of growing sales and consumption of bottled water, finds Research Nester

The global bottled water packaging market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the higher trend of tourism boosting the demand for bottled water. In 2022, the number of international arrivals was anticipated to be about 450 million. Additionally, it is estimated that around 80 billion water bottles are produced across the globe annually. Moreover, the increasing consumption of bottled water is further projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. it was observed that the bottled water volume reached approximately 55 liters per person in 2022. Moreover, the increasing consumption of bottled water is further projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. it was observed that the bottled water volume reached approximately 55 liters per person in 2022.The global bottled water packaging market is segmented on the basis of bottle water type into carbonated, still, flavored, and functional bottle water. The diabetes segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2033 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be accounted to higher demand for sparkling water worldwide. As of 2018, the sparkling water sales reached approximately USD 350 million and further estimated to hit around USD 500 million in 2022.By region, the North America bottled water packaging market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2033. This growth is anticipated by rising prevalence of diseases caused by consuming contaminated water such as, diarrhea, hepatitis A and others. By region, the North America bottled water packaging market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2033. This growth is anticipated by rising prevalence of diseases caused by consuming contaminated water such as, diarrhea, hepatitis A and others. For instance, in 2019, around 16 thousand new cases of hepatitis A were observed solely in the South Korea.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the bottled water packaging market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising of global bottled water packaging market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report. In addition, analysis comprising of global bottled water packaging market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global bottled water packaging market which includes company profiling of Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Aqua Amore Limited, Plastipak Holdings, Ins., Graham Packaging Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., RPC Group Ltd, Alpha Group, Greiner Packaging GmbH, CKS Packaging, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global bottled water packaging market which includes company profiling of Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., Aqua Amore Limited, Plastipak Holdings, Ins., Graham Packaging Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., RPC Group Ltd, Alpha Group, Greiner Packaging GmbH, CKS Packaging, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global bottled water packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 