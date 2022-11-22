ROLEX TESTIMONEE JON RAHM REIGNS SUPREME IN DUBAI TO CLAIM RECORD THIRD DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolex Testimonee Jon Rahm has won the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, for a record third time. After four days of thrilling golf, the Spaniard prevailed and in doing so, claimed his fifth Rolex Series title.
Founded in 2009, the championship is the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the year. It is contested by the leading players in the tour rankings and determines the winner of the season-long competition.
The Jumeirah Golf Estates once again welcomed an elite field of competitors, who were presented with a tough challenge by the Earth Course as it hosted the event for the 14th time. Rahm was rewarded for his precision and consistency, having held a one-shot lead going into the final round after hitting a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in the third round with seven birdies. He carded a final-round 67 for a 20-under par total of 268 and a two-shot victory.
With this victory, Rahm finished third in the 2022 DP World Tour Rankings Presented by Rolex and becomes the only player to have won the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai title three times.
Following Sunday’s final day of play, he said:
“I never got the chance to defend my title after winning in 2019 so I came into this week trying to think that I was still defending it. To come out and play as good as I did and beat the field – especially with the way people were playing on the Sunday – was truly an honour. I still cannot believe that I am the first man to win the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai three times. This tournament is incredibly fun and I am not only saying that because I have done extremely well in it. I have done well in it because I like it so much.”
Fellow Testimonee Matthew Fitzpatrick, who finished joint fifth this year, has also won the tournament twice before, in 2016 and 2020.
This edition marked five years of Rolex’s association with the event as Official Timekeeper. The brand’s support for golf spans more than 50 years and extends to all levels of the sport, including elite and amateur players, all the Major championships and professional tours around the world.
END
NOTES TO EDITORS
ROLEX TESTIMONEES WHO HAVE WON THE DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI
Matthew Fitzpatrick (2016, 2020)
Jon Rahm (2017, 2019, 2022)
ROLEX TESTIMONEES WHO HAVE FINISHED TOP OF THE DP WORLD TOUR RANKINGS
Luke Donald (2011)*
Francesco Molinari (2018)**
Jon Rahm (2019)**
*Then called the European Tour Order of Merit
**Then called the Race to Dubai
ABOUT THE ROLEX SERIES
The Rolex Series is the premium tournament category on the DP World Tour and comprises its five most prestigious events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship; the Dubai Desert Classic; the Genesis Scottish Open; the BMW PGA Championship; and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
Launched in 2017 and coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Rolex and the European Tour Group, this collection of elite events delivers the highest quality golf, played in iconic locations, in the global spirit of the game.
ABOUT ROLEX AND GOLF
Rolex is committed to the permanent quest for excellence in all its endeavours and has been a long-term supporter of golf in its pursuit of the same. The brand’s enduring relationship with the sport began more than 50 years ago, in 1967, when Arnold Palmer, joined by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, became the brand’s first golfing Testimonees. Known together as The Big Three, these legendary players changed the face of golf forever, and their partnership with Rolex marked the beginning of a relationship based on the shared commitment to continuous improvement and unwavering precision. Since then, the affiliation has grown and flourished, permeating every level of the game worldwide. From elite players and golf legends to all the game’s Major championships, where success represents the pinnacle of achievement in the sport, as well as the foremost professional tours and worldwide amateur championships, Rolex is ever-present. In 2021 Rolex further deepened its support by becoming a Worldwide Partner of The Ryder Cup, to act as Official Timekeeper at every iteration of the sport’s pre-eminent team competition. The Swiss manufacturer’s support for the game is built on a strong sense of integrity and respect for tradition that promote the continuity of expertise and transfer of knowledge, and an understanding of the importance of investing in the sport’s development for future generations.
ABOUT ROLEX
An unrivalled reputation for quality and expertise
Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization.
