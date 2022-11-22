Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to grow from $89.66 billion in 2021 to $98.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The pharmaceutical logistics market trends are expected to grow to $141.20 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The rise in demand for pharmaceutical products is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market going forward.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical logistics market. Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical logistics market are coming up with new technologies such as cloud-based supply chain functions, IoT technology, and others to sustain their position in the market.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview

The pharmaceutical logistics market consists of the sales of pharmaceutical logistics services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the health system to support the supply of medicinal aids and tools, waste disposal, and other supporting activities related to the process. Pharmaceutical logistics refers to the integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory, and chain management of prescription medicines.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

By Component: Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components

By Procedure: Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems

By Transportation: Sea Freight, Air Freight, Overland

By Application: Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, Specialty Pharma

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, LifeConEx LLC, Marken, United Parcel Service, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Panalpina, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Sofrigam SA, CONTINENTAL Carriers Pvt Ltd and DSV A/S.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth pharmaceutical logistics market research. The market report analyzes pharmaceutical logistics market forecast market size, pharmaceutical logistics industry segments, pharmaceutical logistics global market growth drivers, pharmaceutical logistics global market growth across geographies, and pharmaceutical logistics global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

