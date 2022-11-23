KwaZulu-Natal Educators Graduate First-Ever Tools for Life Training To Tackle Learning Barriers and Improve Education
More than 35 educators from all levels in KwaZulu-Natal graduated from the first-ever Learner Support workshop in the province of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Every new thing I learnt from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers motivated me to bring change into my community.”DANNAHUSER, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, more than 35 educators from all levels converged at Kwalanga guest lodge for the first-ever Learner Support workshop graduation ceremony in the province of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
— Mr. Themba Langa - Education Specialist
Following a very successful Learner Support Professional Development Seminar held weeks ago at Kwa-Langa guest lodge in Dannahuser, the educators trained very hard in order to learn how to tackle learning barriers and improve the quality of education for all students in the province of Kwa-Zulu Natal using the Tools for Life program from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
In attendance were various were 35 top Educators, Principals, Education Specialists, District Department of Education staff, and community leaders, who were all excited to graduate and uniformly expressed how revolutionary the Tools for Life training is.
Mr. Themba Langa, an Education Specialist from Kwa-Zulu Natal, imported this training from Gauteng and brought it to his home province. Deeply worried by the state of education in the province, Mr. Langa has dedicated his time to empowering fellow Education practitioners with learner support tools called Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard so they can better assist their students who face learning barriers and make an impact on the quality of education in the Province.
The event began with a warm welcome from Mr. Langa who expressed his joy in seeing his new graduates after he trained them a while back. He said “I am very happy with the turnout. I am proud to see my students and fellow practitioners graduating. They definitely enjoyed themselves. I appreciate the care they are taking to tackle barriers to learning”.
“This really motivates me to do more. Every new thing I learned from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers motivated me to bring change into my community and change the social conditions we face.”
After graduating, a department head of a secondary school expressed her joy and said, “The knowledge from the Tools for Life courses really improved my communication skills and I am now comfortable in interacting with other people in my environment, especially talking to fellow educators and learners. This was a lot of fun and I felt a unique sense of togetherness, a feeling of belonging to a wonderful group of profound people.”
Another graduate, a District Manager of an NPO for educational support was very excited to be graduating and said, “I am so impressed with everything I have learned from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. The Tools of Life are very powerful and they should be studied by everyone. They have taken my skillset to a whole new level and I can’t wait to impart this knowledge. I am glad I have been exposed to everything you do.”
The powerful program also teaches practical tools such as handling study difficulties, conflict resolution, communication, how to achieve goals, drug awareness, and more to further equip them to assist their students and themselves in dealing with life situations in and outside the classroom.
In expressing his future plans, Mr. Langa affirmed that he intends to empower his entire district and improve lives in his community.
