Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 20.10 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 5.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial water treatment chemical market was valued at USD 12.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.10 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Overview:

Wastewater treatment is the industrial process of converting the wastewater into soft water to make it usable for the industrial processes. In wastewater treatment the chemical is required to remove microbial contaminants such as protozoa, viruses, unwanted bacteria, and other suspended solid particles from the water. Use of poor water quality in the industry is dangerous for the industrial processing. The chemicals for wastewater treatment are selected on the basis of properties of water and its constituents such as melting point, quantity, boiling point density, and the velocity.

The growing demand for the consumption of clean water and rising awareness regarding the importance of water treatment are some of the essential factors which boost the market growth rate during forecast period. The water treatment chemicals in industries help remove microbial contaminants from different water sources such as wastewater, industrial feed, wells, and others, thereby converting them to fresh able water for industrial processes.

Opportunities

Government initiatives towards industrial water treatment chemical market

Government is taking various initiatives for cleaning industrial water due to the rise in the population which is expected to be one of the major driving factors for the market growth. Numerous regulatory authorities such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), SDWA, CWA and other authorities has imposed regulation relating to wastewater treatments and industrial discharge. The heightened sustainability and regulatory mandates have augmented industrial wastewater treatment and water purification demand. These are some primary reason which is providing opportunities for the water treatment chemical manufacturers in the global market. The wastewater effluent regulations recognized under the Fisheries Act comprise minimum effluent quality standards that wastewater treatment can achieve. The growing concerns regarding environmental safety and the increasing awareness regarding the better quality of drinking water are anticipated to upsurge the demand for the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

BWA Water Additives UK Limited (U.K.)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Acuro Organics Limited (India)

Cortec Corporation (U.S.)

Recent Development

In August 2021, The Energy and Resources Institute of New Delhi created a technology named The Advanced Oxidation Technology or TADOX® which decreases dependence and less load on biological and tertiary treatment systems that help to attain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD).

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Key Market Segments Covered in Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Industry Research

By Product Type

Biocides and Disinfectants

By Application

Effluent Water Treatment

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising awareness for the usage of treated water

Growing awareness about the intake of treated water has contributed considerably to the adoption of water treatment systems that can help to avoid the spread of aquatic diseases. The adoption of chemical for industrial water treatment is growing because of their capability to offer safe water, free from pollutants endangering human health.

Rise in industrialization

Rise in industrialization has increased the demand for the pure water are expected to be the major driving factors for the growth of the market. Several industries require water in large amounts for day to day actions. With the help of Industrial water treatment chemicals, industries can reuse water repeatedly for operational work. These factors are responsible for increasing industrialization and leading to major industrial water treatment chemical market growth

Moreover, the strict guidelines regarding the treatment of industrial wastes and the exhausting of freshwater resources are also some major factors which are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.

Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the industrial water treatment chemical market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial water treatment chemical market in terms of revenue and market share. This is due to increase in demand from the mining, food and beverage, chemical, power generation, pulp and paper, and textile industries. Moreover, the changing demographics such as strict regulations related to wastewater treatment and improvising living standards will further boost the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market in this region.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest developing during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to strict laws and directives in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market, By Product Type Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market, By Application Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market, By Region Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

