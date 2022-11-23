Submit Release
Syosaku announces Black Friday - Cyber Monday Sales

Syosaku Yanagiba and Deba Knives

Syosaku Urushi Glass Plates

Syosaku Damascus Knives with Walnut Handle

The biggest sale from Syosaku-Japan this year is finally coming. Great discounts of up to 50% OFF are available on the big days.

Now that the biggest sale season has come, we have prepared this year's BFCM promo in a way that we have optimized things for bigger discounts and easier checkout.”
TOKYO, JAPAN, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syosaku will offer 20% to 50% discounts on all available items in their store during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - which are noted to be the biggest sale events in the U.S. The promo will run for five days, from November 24, 2022, to November 28, 2022.

For the 2022 Black Friday - Cyber Monday, they've been eyeing to give their customers the privilege to dive into a sea of savings while shopping for the holidays.


2022 Syosaku Black Friday - Cyber Monday Super Sale Details:
● The product discounts will be available in the store on November 24, 2022, from 12:00 A.M. (EST) to November 28, 2022, at 11:59 P.M. (EST).

● No codes are required upon checkout. Discounts are automatically deducted from the displayed price.

● If you won a discount code from the Wheel of Fortune, it would be a plus discount!

● Customers can get FREE 2-DAY DELIVERY service in 48 contiguous states of the USA.

● Stocks are running out so fast on the big days. Prepare your carts now and be the first to check out!

"Now that the biggest sale season has come, we have prepared this year's BFCM promo in a way that we have optimized things for bigger discounts and easier checkout. This way, our customers will have less time on discount computations and more time getting to know our products," Toshi Sekiya, owner of Syosaku-Japan, said.

About Syosaku-Japan
Ready-to-purchase Japanese kitchen knives and Urushi glass plates are available in Syosaku - a business firm in Japan. Syosaku offers Japanese kitchen knife engraving and can fulfill custom orders of plates featuring any size, shape, or design that can be desired. From the company's motto, "We don't make products. We make a piece of art", Syosaku's target for this promo is to give their customers the best authentic art for this season.

