Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) Network Market to Reach US$ 20.48 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for cloud technology is a key factor driving hybrid fiber coaxial network market revenue growth

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market Size – USD 10.16 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) Network Market size is expected to reach USD 20.48 Billion in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Hybrid fiber coaxial network has capability to provide high performance at low cost, and this factor is driving market revenue growth.

High bandwidth of hybrid fiber coaxial is boosting market growth. Increasing trend of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is driving rising demand for high bandwidth, which is further driving market revenue growth. High bandwidth reduces download time and enables fast data transfer, and therefore provides enhanced experience to users. Hybrid fiber coaxial network has capability to address various limitations, such as slow data transmission and latency of complete copper cable architecture at high bandwidth. Thus, high bandwidth is driving steady demand for hybrid fiber coaxial network. In addition, cost-efficiency is another factor fueling revenue growth of the global hybrid fiber coaxial network market.

Hybrid fiber coaxial gets damaged due to lightning, and also limited node connections are other drawback of using HFC networks. Moreover, node connections cannot be changed without changing the entire installation process. Besides, installation of hybrid fiber coaxial networks requires skilled professionals, which are scarce, and thus hampering market growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/887

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, HUBER+SUHNER upgraded its SUCOFLEX 500 series. New cable assembly in SUCOFLEX 500 series provides up to 70 GHz constant electrical performance. SUCOFLEX 570S cable ensures extremely accurate measurements for a range of applications. Reduced loss, outstanding phase, and amplitude stability are combined with the cable, which provides precise, and long-lasting test, and measurement solutions. Incorporation of SUCOFLEX 570S with SUCOFLEX 500 portfolio provides long service life.

DOCSIS 3.1 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications) segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 owing to benefits such as higher speed and greater capacity compared to other DOCSIS. DOCSIS 3.1 is specially designed for gigabit speed Internet connectivity, and it provides up to 10 Gbps speed. In addition, it allows cable modem to be in sleep mode when it is not being used. Therefore, DOCSIS 3.1 is more energy efficient as well. Packet latency is less in this version of DOCSIS, and therefore is suitable for streaming HD video and online gaming.

In 2020, fiber optic cable segment accounted for significantly large revenue share, which can be attributed to very high bandwidth. Fiber optic cables, especially single mode, have capability to provide maximum bandwidth to carry more data compared to other cables of same diameter. In addition, decreased latency enables faster upload and download speeds, along with faster access to resources. Furthermore, this enables fiber optical cable to carry data across long distances without any disruptions.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to continuous technological advancement and product innovations. Majority of hybrid fiber coaxial equipment and solution providers are based in countries in North America. Companies are investing in research and development activities, which are leading to product innovations and increasing deployment of hybrid fiber coaxial networks in countries in the region.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Technicolor SA, Teleste Corporation, Cable Television Laboratories, Inc., ADTRAN Holdings Inc., PCT International, Inc., ASSIA, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and Cox Enterprises, Inc.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid fiber coaxial network market on the basis of technology, application, component, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

DOCSIS 3.0 & Below

DOCSIS 3.1

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Digital TV

Broadband

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transceiver

Amplifier

Modulator

Encoder

RF Combiner

Optical Node

Fiber Optic Cable

Coaxial / Copper Cable

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/887

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/887

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Fire Protection System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fire-protection-system-market

Sexual Wellness Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sexual-wellness-market

Solid State Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-state-battery-market

Lung Cancer Screening Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lung-cancer-screening-market

Polycarbonate Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polycarbonate-market

Cloud Native Platforms Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-native-platforms-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Marketresearch and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.