Sterilization Services Market 2022 | Share, Growth, Research Report Analysis 2027

The global sterilization services market size reached US$ 3.36 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 4.86 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% (2022-27).

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Sterilization Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the sterilization services industry?

The global sterilization services market size reached a value of US$ 3.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.86 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027.

What is Sterilization Services?

Sterilization is the process of removing all types of microorganisms present in the environment. It includes heat, irradiation, high pressure, chemicals, and filtration that kill bacterial spores. Some of the commonly used sterilization methods are steam sterilization, dry heat sterilization, electron beam radiation, and ethylene oxide (ETO). These methods limit further transmission of the microorganisms by killing bacteria, fungi, and viruses to ensure a cleaner environment. Owing to these properties, sterilization services are widely adopted across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the sterilization services market?

The market is primarily driven by the expanding healthcare industry across the globe. In addition, the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to a lack of sanitation represent another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of surgical procedures requiring high-intensity infection prevention is contributing to the market growth.

Besides this, the market is further propelled by the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and consequent concerns regarding virus transmission across commercial and residential spaces.

Furthermore, various technological advancements such as the introduction of low-temperature sterilization systems that enhance instrument capability and the implementation of various government initiatives to ensure a high degree of infection prevention are also creating a favorable market outlook.

Global Sterilization Services Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, method, type, mode of delivery and end user.

Breakup by Method:

• Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

• Gamma Sterilization

• Steam Sterilization

• Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Contract Sterilization Services

• Sterilization Validation Services

Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

• Off-Site Sterilization Services

• On-Site Sterilization Services

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Medical Device Companies

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Which are the top industry players in the global sterilization services market?

B. Braun Medical Ltd

Belimed AG (Metall Zug AG)

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

E-BEAM Services Inc

Fortive Corporation

Medistri SA

MMM Group

Noxilizer Inc.

Sotera Health Company

Steris Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

