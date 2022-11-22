Mammography Systems Market Size to Garner USD 3,790.5 Mn by 2027

Market for Breast Tomosynthesis Systems to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mammography systems are specific type of x-ray imaging systems which are particularly used for breast imaging. The systems are used for early detection and analysis of breast cancer. Furthermore, mammography can help to avoid unnecessary biopsies and additional tests. In addition, the systems also provide clear images of abnormalities in breast.

The Mammography Systems market was valued at US$ 2,172.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,790.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2020–2027.

Hologic, Inc., and General Electric Company – Notable Market Players in Mammography Systems Market

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the Mammography Systems Market. The mammography systems market majorly consists of the players Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PLANMED OY, Fujifilm Corporation, IMS GIOTTO S.P.A., Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Metaltronica S.p.A. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as launches, expansion, and product approvals. Moreover, the companies have utilized inorganic strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnership, and collaborations.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the mammography systems market:

In Jan-2020, Planmed and IBEX signed an agreement to deploy the state-of-the-art IBEX Trueview gridless scatter correction software in the Planmed Clarity product family. The new agreement allows the integration of the Trueview gridless scatter correction software with the Planmed Clarity digital mammography systems.

In Nov-2019, GE Healthcare introduced Serena Bright, the healthcare industry’s first contrast-enhanced mammography solution for biopsy. This new mammography-guided biopsy technique offers an alternative to MR-guided breast biopsy, which can improve the patient experience and allow faster diagnosis capabilities.

In Mar-2018, Planmed has received Health Canada has approval for the Clarity 2D digital mammography system and the Planmed Clarity 3D digital mammography tomosynthesis system. The Planmed Clarity system is a powerful tool for breast cancer screening and diagnostic follow-ups.

The growth of the mammography systems market is attributed to factors such as growing prevalence of breast cancer, and increasing public–private investments, grants, and funds. However, the concerns associated with mammography such as false results, and radiation restrain the growth of the market. Carestream Health Inc.; General Electric Company; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; PLANMED OY; Fujifilm Corporation; IMS Giotto S.P.A.; Canon Medical Systems; Siemens Healthineers AG; and Metaltronica S.p.A are among the leading companies operating in the global mammography systems market.

