GMP Cytokines Market Size to Hit US$ 158.13 Million by 2027

Utilization of Cytokines as Biomarkers is Growing Trend in GMP Cytokines Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomarkers are used to refine diagnosis, comprehend the progress of diseases, and monitor the efficiency of treatment based on physiological, anatomical, and molecular parameters associated with the severity of specific disease states. Cytokines can also be used as biomarkers for some of the autoimmune disorders. Moreover, the involvement of market players for the development and research on cytokines biomarkers is expected to offer market growth in years to come. For instance, in March 2020,

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced results of its cytokines candidate EDP1815 as a biomarker for inflammatory diseases, such as psoriasis. Additionally, in September 2020, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced positive results of its IL-12 candidate, SON-1010 for the efficacy over cancer. Moreover, the drug can also be used as biomarker for cancer. Further, in May 2020, Cerecor Inc. and Myriad Genetics Inc. announced results of collaborative study about CERC-002 cytokines as biomarkers for acute respiratory distress syndrome during COVID-19. All these developments are likely to reshape the GMP cytokines market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008212/

The GMP cytokines market is expected to reach US$ 158.13 million in 2027 from US$ 84.72 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

GMP cytokines are used in cell and gene therapy for expansion and differentiation of various cell types, ex vivo cultures and other therapeutic approaches. Moreover, these are also used in various tissue engineered products for clinical applications. Additionally, extensive research is being conducted on cytokines to discover new therapeutic approaches to treat chronic conditions.

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the GMP cytokines market. The GMP cytokines majorly consists of the players such Miltenyi Biotec, Sino Biological Inc., ABCAM, PeproTech Inc., Akron Biotech, CellGenix GmbH, BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION, CREATIVE BIOARRAY, Proteintech Group, Inc., and REPROCELL Inc among others. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launch, Approvals, partnership and strategy and business planning. Companies such as Akron Biotech. CellGenix GmbH, Proteintech Group, Inc., and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the GMP cytokines market:

In Apr-2020, Proteintech Group, Inc. received ISO 13485 Certification for Its HumanKine Human Cell-expressed Cytokines and Growth Factors.

In Oct-2020, Akron Biotech acquired Cytiva, a global life sciences leader. This acquisition is expected to help Akron Biotech enhance its cGMP-compliant solutions to support advanced therapy development. The installation of FlexFactory will enable the company to ease constraints in the supply of critical materials for cell and gene therapy manufacturing

In Oct-2020, CellGenix has reconstructed and expanded its production facility for cytokines and implemented a state-of-the-art automated filling and freeze-drying line.

In Jun-2019, Proteintech Group, Inc. started its brand new state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-grade laboratory, and it is located at the company's headquarters in Rosemont, IL.

Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008212/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.

Contact Us: