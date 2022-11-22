Attractive Opportunities for Players In Small Launch Vehicle Market, 2022–2030 Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites is a significant factor driving revenue growth of the global small launch vehicle market

Small Launch Vehicle Market Size – USD 1.05 Billion in 2021, Small Launch Vehicle Market Trends – Increasing partnerships between private enterprises and academia and increased usage of CubeSats” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Small Launch Vehicle market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Small Launch Vehicle market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The small launch vehicle market revenue growth is due to the development of very efficient launch vehicle structures and parts/components to enhance the affordability of small launch vehicles. This also comprises implementation and utilization of innovative lightweight materials and technologically advanced systems for active reduction of launch loads. Also, methods for realizing reductions in life-cycle cost include a decrease in part/component count by replacement of multifunctional components, use of additive and subtractive manufacturing techniques, repurposing launch structure to fulfill requirements of the post-launch mission, integration of design features to lessen operating costs, and moving toward commercial practices and componentry.

The global small launch vehicle market size was USD 1.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth of small launch vehicles can be attributed to the growing demand for dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites. Demand for small launch vehicles is increasing due to increasing association among space agencies for shared launches, where larger satellite determines the launch date and orbital path. These constraints result in several limitations so that the operators fail to realize the full potential of a small satellite\'s mission, thus creating an increased demand for small launch vehicles

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In June 2021, Gilmour Space Technologies, a startup based in Australia, announced raising USD 61 million in Series C funding to launch Eris in space. Eris, a small launch vehicle, is a 25-meter rocket capable of delivering a payload of up to 215 Kg to sun synchronous orbit.

By platform, the land segment contributed to a larger revenue share in 2020. Majority of small launch vehicles take off from locations on land. Land platform as launch base offers ease of assembling the launch vehicle, fuel handling, easy availability of launch spacecraft, proper mating of launch vehicle and spacecraft, such as satellite and inspecting launch readiness. Also, launching from a current, fixed land platform is the least expensive. In the case of mobile land launchers, the cost is a bit high due to the development necessary for mobility features.

By propellant, the liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. In a liquid propellant launch vehicle, fuel and oxidizer are kept in separate tanks and are supplied through a system of turbo pumps, valves, and pipes to a combustion chamber to generate the thrust. Liquid-fueled small launch vehicles have higher specific impulses as compared to solid-fueled vehicles. Also, liquid-fueled launch vehicles can be throttled, shut, and restarted. Launch vehicles using turbo pumps allow propellant tanks to be at very much less pressure as compared to combustion chamber

By end-use, the commercial segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. Small satellites need a lower cost of production and can be produced easily at a large scale for commercial purposes. Also, small satellites can be launched in swarms, and thus have a lower launch cost. Growing use of small satellites for commercial purposes to minimize financial risk associated with malfunction or damage is fueling demand for small launch vehicles.

The Global Small Launch Vehicle Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small launch vehicle market on the basis of platform, payload range, propellant, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Land

Sea

Air

Balloon

Payload Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

0-500 Kg

501-2,200 Kg

Propellant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial

Defense

Government

Academics

Global Small Launch Vehicle Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

