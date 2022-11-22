Biochar Market to Reach US$ 454.3 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.1% by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for biochar in the agricultural sector is a key factor driving revenue growth of the biochar market

Biochar Market Size – USD 160.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increasing uses of biochar for air filtering” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biochar Market size was USD 160.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biochar is used extensively in agriculture applications and animal feed and poultry farming across emerging countries and this trend is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Biochar is applied to improve physical and chemical properties of soil for agriculture purposes. Agricultural growth and crop development are improved and greenhouse gas emissions are low. Biochar is unusual in that it can absorb water beneath the soil surface. Furthermore, biochar benefits crops and plants by reducing nutrient loss from crop root zones and fertilizer requirements while increasing land cultivation owing to the liming effect that biochar has on acidic soils to bring them closer to neutral PH. Governments in developing countries are promoting biochar as a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions like nitrous oxide and methane. Organic waste-based biochar, particularly its importance in increasing biomass output through soil quality and pollution treatment, is expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market over the forecast period.

Large-scale manufacturing and environmental norms are also expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, biochar's multiple advantages are driving global revenue growth. The potential to improve soil fertility and plant development and crop yield is also expected to drive revenue growth of the biochar market. However, a major factor expected to restrain biochar market growth are high cost of pyrolysis equipment, lack of awareness about the product's economic benefits, and no appropriate technology for low emission char synthesis.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Some major companies in the global market report include Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 June 2021, Wakefield Biochar signed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vow ASA to develop an industry-scale bio green system at Wakefield's factory in Valdosta, Georgia, USA. Drying equipment, biochar synthesis using patented Bio green technology, and the conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into electricity for biomass drying are all part of the USD 5.15 million turnkey systems that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022.

During the forecast period, the gasification segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate, as adoption of gasification technology has increased significantly in response to rising requirement for power generation. Gasification technology is gaining popularity in the industry owing to less emissions and pollutants into the atmosphere.

North America market revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate than other regional markets throughout the forecast period owing to increased demand for organic foods. Biochar is increasingly utilized in poultry farms to reduce odors generated by litter and ammonia. It absorbs liquids, gases, and ammonia to eliminate odors. Furthermore, increasing number of small and large-scale manufacturing firms is expected to drive market revenue growth to some extent.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Agriculture

Livestock

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Electricity Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

