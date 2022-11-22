Carbon Footprint Waste Management Market has witnessed a growth from USD USD 14.74 from 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Carbon Footprint Management market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Carbon Footprint Management market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

Carbon footprint is an important part of the Ecological Footprint, a method to measure quantity of nature it takes to support people or economy, developed by the Global Footprint Network. Despite its significance, carbon footprints are hard and complex to calculate accurately due to lack of knowledge and limited data concerning the processes that contribute to the emission of greenhouse gases. Carbon footprint concept has been integrated and is being widely used, yet there is lack of understanding of which gases and order of emissions are to be covered in the footprint calculations. This has led to the advent of the carbon footprint management software that accurately assesses the carbon footprint of the products and processes of an organization adhering to internal standards.

Carbon footprint is focused on greenhouse gas emissions associated with consumption rather than greenhouse gas emissions linked with production. The calculations include emissions that are associated with goods imported into a nation and produced elsewhere. Companies can reduce or offset their carbon footprints by enhancing their energy efficiency, consuming energy made from renewable origin, raise awareness, focus on environmental projects, and paying green taxes. Setting internal carbon prices or applying internal carbon taxes is an emerging trend among organizations. Recognizing these emissions as a part of their own carbon footprint can lead to a mega-scale change.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In March 2021, Enablon technology and EY announced launch of ESG solution that offers a centralized database for tracking an organization’s ESG data and strategies

In January 2020, Laragon and IsoMetrix entered into partnership with the objective to expand into Latin America and develop growth in the European market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to increasing expenditure by governments in countries in the region to encourage adoption of carbon footprint management solutions and stringent regulatory framework.

The energy and utilities segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to significant rise in energy usage over the past few years owing to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living. Rising electricity demand and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation facilities and from electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners is expected to continue to drive demand for lower carbon emission solutions.

Major companies operating in the market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon footprint management market based on component, size, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

