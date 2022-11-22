Medium Format Camera Market To reach US$ 181 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 2.8%

Medium Format Camera Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Medium Format Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global medium format camera market size reached US$ 146.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 181 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2022-2027.

A medium format camera uses a 120-film size or a digital imaging sensor which mimics the frame. This format is used for capturing images that are slightly smaller than the large format film size (102x127mm) but are bigger than those taken using full-frame sensors. A medium format camera provides sharp images and their quality does not degrade when cropped or zoomed in. However, these cameras do not have a standard size which can vary depending on the brand. Due to their superior image quality and unbeatable color reproduction, medium format cameras are increasingly being used for commercial photography in the advertising and fashion industries.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/medium-format-camera-market/requestsample

Global Medium Format Camera Market Trends:

Medium format cameras offer the liberty to use interchangeable camera components to their users, allowing them to switch from film to digital mode, or vice versa. In addition to this, due to different medium format film sizes, the images can be shot in a variety of aspect ratios like 1:1 (square) and 4:3 (rectangular) so as to provide versatility in photography. These factors allow the users to customize the camera according to their photographic requirements, owing to which the demand for medium format cameras is rising among photographers. Apart from this, unlike other high-end devices, medium format cameras have the capability to combine the features of a wide-angle lens and a long lens in a single device. Moreover, several camera brands are investing in R&D activities to come up with lighter and more compact camera bodies with the same shooting capabilities.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medium-format-camera-market

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Leica Camera (GM)

• FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION (FUJIF)

• Hasselblad

• Phase One

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-outsourcing-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/warehouse-robotics-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-food-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-expression-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/optical-coherence-tomography-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.