Contact Lenses Market has witnessed a growth from USD 11.91 Billion from 2021 to 2028 with a highest 6.2% CAGR

Contact lenses market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing prevalence of eye- and vision-related issues and geriatric population globally

Contact Lenses Market Size – USD 7.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – High demand for contact lenses from Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

Emergen Research's latest market research report focuses on the global Contact Lenses market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Contact Lenses market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.

Sportspersons with vision-related issues in current times prefer using contact lenses during sports activities due to better convenience and safety as compared to eyeglasses or externally worn eyewear. A sizable ratio of younger individuals experience sight difficulties such as nearsightedness and farsightedness or astigmatism, which can be prevented by using prescribed corrective lenses.

The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In January 2020, Bausch + Lomb expanded its parameters for toric contact lenses. This expansion helped Bausch + Lomb provide the necessary tools for eye care professionals to address unique vision needs of their patients.

Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

North America accounted for 32.1% share in the global contact lenses market in 2020. Robust presence of key market player and rising research on ophthalmology is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.

The Global Contact Lenses Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Lifestyle-Oriented

Prosthetic

Cosmetic

Corrective

Global Contact Lenses Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

