“Why Not Having An Art Advisor Costs Money”
Art provides a safe haven during economic recessions
Despite the volatile context, HNW collectors have shown amazing resilience. They undoubtedly feel that art is a relative safe haven or store of value in turbulent financial times.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [New York, New York]: Most art lovers are limited on time and resources to properly navigate the complicated art world. Scott Art Inc.’s decade of experience in art advisory and curating to cultivate a strong connection with artwork while creating a promising asset has leveled the playing field for art lovers today.
On November 9, 2022 Christie’s Auctions hammered its greatest single evening sale of $1.5 Billion. With a recession looming, this says a lot about where the wealthy are investing their money.
In a recent Artnet interview, Clair McAndrew PhD. Economics, author of “A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022,” remarked: “Despite the volatile context, HNW collectors have shown amazing resilience. They undoubtedly feel that art is a relative safe haven or store of value in turbulent financial times.”
As intriguing as this is, simultaneously there has been rampant speculation in the art market. Young artists selling 20x what they were last year. This is being fueled, as with the current stock market and real estate markets, by the government stimulus programs and the monetary policies of the last three years. Where does one turn?
Most people think that they must go it alone trying to avoid the added expense of an art advisor only to learn all the advantages of having one:
• Will help you navigate the art world expertly.
• Assist you to identify fantastic opportunities and calculate which investment pieces are sound and which are not.
• Provide you with an excellent education.
• You will save time, money, and have peace of mind.
• Be an editor for you to stay on top of the latest intel.
• Keep the journey fun and exciting!
Best of all, Scott Art’s services come nearly for free! Their fee commission for a purchased artwork is almost always the same as the discount they are afforded for that artwork from a gallery. This punctuates “why not having an art advisor is costing you money.”
About Scott Art:
Scott Art assists successful people in obtaining artworks that they appreciate while also creating promising assets. The majority of people do not have the time to keep up with the art world and all of its machinations. Randy Scott, the founder, has ten years of experience in art advising and curating.
Collecting is more than just having more things. It is a form of self-expression. Scott Art assists in developing deep relationships to artworks while offering financial risk/reward assessments. That means you'll have a fantastic story to tell and the potential for a great investment.
