Satellite Data Service Market is Expected to Reach US$ 17.82 Billion by 2027 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global satellite data service market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Satellite Data Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global satellite data service market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027.

Satellite data service refers to the satellite systems that collect information regarding the Earth via manmade satellites in orbit. It delivers high-speed wireless bandwidth data connections from space. Satellite data service utilizes radio waves to transmit, receive, and retrieve data through communication networks. It enables businesses to carry voice, video, or other data services. Additionally, satellite data services also assist in providing reliable and dedicated services for various applications, such as email, file sharing, web hosting, data backup, video, etc. As a result, they are used across numerous sectors, including energy, agriculture, engineering, etc.

Satellite Data Service Market Trends:

The rising usage of smartphones and the escalating demand for high-speed internet services are among the primary factors driving the satellite data service market. Moreover, the emerging trend of vlogging and the expanding travel and tourism sectors are inflating the need for satellite data services to obtain reliable internet coverage at affordable prices. Apart from this, the increasing concerns towards climatic changes, environmental degradation, and natural disasters are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, owing to the growing geopolitical tensions between countries and the elevating national security concerns, several defense agencies are deploying commercial satellite imaging systems to procure information that strengthens security services and helps defense operations. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies with these satellite systems is anticipated to propel the satellite data service market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global satellite data service market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service, application and vertical.

Breakup by Service:

Data Analytics

Image Data

Breakup by Application:

Scientific

Administrative

Commercial

Breakup by Vertical:

Defence and Security

Energy and Power

Agriculture

Environmental

Engineering and Infrastructure

Marine

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Airbus SE

Ceinsys Tech Limited

Geospatial Intelligence Pyt Ltd.

Gisat S.R.O.

ICEYE

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

Satellite Imaging Corporation

Telstra Corporation Limited,

Trimble Inc.

Ursa Space Systems Inc.

