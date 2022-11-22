Polyphthalamide Market Set for Explosive Growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising development of bio-based polyphthalamide is a key factor driving polyphthalamide market revenue growth

Polyphthalamide Market Size – USD 1,042.7 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for polyphthalamide in e-mobility and metal replacement applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyphthalamide market size reached USD 1042.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing development of bio-based polyphthalamide is a key factor driving polyphthalamide market revenue growth. Bio-based polyphthalamide and other polymers are made from biological sources and it is environment friendly. These types of polymers are widely used for the production of bio-based plastics as a replacement for petroleum-based plastics. Rising adoption of bio-based polyphthalamide prompted various companies to develop and launched this type of product in the market. In July 2019 for instance, DuPont, which is a U.S.-based chemical manufacturing company, introduced a novel bio-based flame retardant polyphthalamide (PPA) chemical for electrical components that is non-halogenated. This compound could replace metals, performance polymers such as liquid crystal polymers, and thermoset polymers in sectors including electronics and automotive.

The rising demand for polyphthalamide in metal replacement applications is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Polyphthalamide is used as a substitute for metal components in the automotive and electronics sectors. The rising trend of lightweight fuel-efficient vehicles creates a huge demand for polyphthalamide for manufacturing automotive components. To meet the demand various companies are introduced polyphthalamide-based products in the market.

The Polyphthalamide Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Polyphthalamide market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Polyphthalamide market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Polyphthalamide market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Companies profiled in the global Polyphthalamide market:

Ems-Chemie Holding AG, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Arkema S.A, EMS Chemie Holding AG, Akro Plastics GMBH, and Avient Corporation

Target Audience of the Global Polyphthalamide Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The glass fiber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to the rising adoption of glass fiber polyphthalamide in manufacturing electronics and automotive components. It is mainly used as the main substitute for metals. It has high-temperature consistency combined with exceptional chemical resistance and mechanical characteristics which makes it perfect for making automotive and electronics components.

The electronics & electrical segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for polyphthalamide for manufacturing electrical and electronic components such as connectors & sockets, capacitor & chip carriers, sensors, and many more. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics across the globe is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast due to the rising demand for polyphthalamide in the automotive sector. The current trend for adoption of lightweight vehicles and increasing research and development activities in the automobile sector creates ample opportunities for the market in the region, especially in the U.S. In addition, rising adoption of polyphthalamide in manufacturing electronics and electrical components is expected to support revenue growth in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Unfilled

Mineral-filled

Glass fiber-filled

Carbon fiber-filled

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

Personal Care

Electronics & Electrical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The all-inclusive report on the Global Polyphthalamide Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Polyphthalamide market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Polyphthalamide market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Polyphthalamide Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Polyphthalamide Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Polyphthalamide Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Polyphthalamide Market

