Real-Time Bidding Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 23.41% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Real-Time Bidding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global real-time bidding market size reached US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.41% during 2022-2027.

Real-time bidding (RTB) refers to the server-to-server buying process that allows ad space on websites to be bought and sold on a per-impression basis. Once the buyer wins an auction, the RTB process takes place programmatically through real-time sales that instantly displays his/her advertisement on the publisher’s website. Real-time bidding processes hundreds of thousands of ad opportunities in milliseconds using a number of platforms and systems, such as ad-servers, data management platforms, and third-party data providers, within the display advertising ecosystem.

Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the number of internet users across the globe. This, along with the expanding social media platforms, has prompted consumers to spend time surfing the internet through smartphones, computers and laptops. As a result of the increasing online activity, advertisers are investing in RTB video ads to engage the target audience, which, in turn, is creating a positive impact on the industry. Besides this, the RTB system enables advertisers to manage and optimize their ads on multiple networks in a cost-effective way and helps in enhancing their campaign efficiency and brand awareness. Some of the other factors bolstering the growth of the market include the development of advanced technologies and new updates, and the integration of digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques with the bidding software.

Adobe Inc.

AppNexus

Criteo

Facebook Inc.

Google LLC

Match2One AB

MediaMath Inc.

MoPub

PubMatic Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Smaato Inc.

The Rubicon Project Inc.

Verizon Media

WPP PLC

YANDEX LLC

Breakup by Auction Type:

Open Auction

Invitation-Auction

Breakup by Advertisement Format:

Video

Image

Breakup by Application:

Media & Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Games

Travel & Luxury

Mobile Applications

Others

Breakup by Device:

Mobile

Desktop

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

